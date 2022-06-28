COVID-19 vaccines available ages 6 months to 4 years

The Toledo Lucas County Health Department now offers vaccines to all ages.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Lucas County Health Department (TLCHD) now offers COVID-19 to children as young as 6 months old.

Starting June 29, parents can vaccinate their children against COVID-19. This comes after The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) authorized the emergency use of vaccinations for the 6 months to 4 years age group.

Lucas County has approximately 27,468 residents under the age of 5 who are now eligible to receive a vaccine.

The TLCHD recommends vaccinating children this summer to prevent the spread of COVID-19 when school is back in session and time spent indoors can increase the spread of the virus.

There are several locations where patients can receive vaccines.

"The Health Department is among several providers throughout the county administering COVID vaccines to our youngest residents," TLCHD Health Commissioner Dr. Eric Zgodzinski said. Vaccines will also be provided by pediatricians and Federally Qualified Health Centers.

To confirm vaccine availability, it is recommended that you contact your doctor or local pharmacy.

The TLCHD is offering walk-in vaccination appointments at their downtown clinic at 635 N. Erie St. in Toledo from 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

To find other vaccine locations, visit the Ohio Department of Health.