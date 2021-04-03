Over half of area teachers and school staff members have gotten COVID-19 vaccine

Teachers and staff in Lucas County will get their second COVID shot this week. WTOL looks into how many teachers in NW Ohio have rolled up their sleeve.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Lucas and Wood Counties rank among the top counties in the state for how many people are vaccinated.

Teachers and school staff in Lucas County are slated to get their second doses in a few days, but how many teachers have rolled up their sleeves.

Governor Mike DeWine prioritized vaccinations for school employees to help make sure districts can return to in-person learning by March.

And now that schools in Northwest Ohio have returned to hybrid or full in-person, WTOL 11 wondered what percentage of staff have already gotten their first round of the vaccine?

We reached out to our Big 11 school districts and compiled the numbers.

Toledo Public Schools (TPS), the area's biggest district, has a little more than 4,200 employees and 211 volunteers and student teachers.

The number of people vaccinated in their district right now is 2,671. Which equals a little more than 60 percent.

Officials at TPS say this number will be higher because other staff are in the process of scheduling or planning to schedule their first vaccine shot.

Officials with both Perrysburg and Springfield Schools say around 75 percent of their teachers and staff have received the first dose.

Bowling Green City Schools superintendent, Francis Scruci says his district has vaccinated 80 percent of their more than 400 employees.

Maumee City Schools has been one of the districts learning full-time since the school year started last August.

School leaders say about 85 percent of the staff has been vaccinated.

At Anthony Wayne Local Schools, 75 percent of their staff have been vaccinated.

Oregon City School officials say the vaccine was offered to 650 employees in the district and 425 of them received the vaccine.

Oregon Superintendent, Hal Gregory says that's around 65 percent of their employees and there could be more who didn't get it through the district.

In Findlay, teachers and school staff got their first COVID-19 shot during the last week of February.

Superintendent, Troy Roth says they had 524 staff register to get the vaccine out of more than 700 individuals. He estimates around 70 percent of their staff have been vaccinated.

Officials with Sylvania City Schools tell us they do not have an exact number of people who have been vaccinated in their district, but when they surveyed staff in February, 97 percent of them said they planned to be vaccinated.

All of the districts tell me these numbers can be slightly skewed because some have gotten their vaccine through community partners or other providers.