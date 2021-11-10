Vax-2-School program has more than 58,000 Ohioans register in first week

The program was announced last month by Governor Mike DeWine as part of an effort to get more people vaccinated against COVID-19.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — According to the Ohio Department of Health, 58,520 Ohioans have entered to win up to a $100,000 scholarship through the state's Vax-2-School program.

The announcement comes one week after the state opened registration to Ohioans aged 12-25 for a chance to win one of the 150 $10,000 scholarships or five $100,000 scholarships.

The program was announced last month by Governor Mike DeWine as part of an effort to get more people vaccinated against COVID-19.

The scholarships can be used at the Ohio college, university, technical/trade school, or career program of the winner’s choice.

The state hopes to expand the age group to include younger Ohioans as young as 5 years old emergency use authorization for ages 5-11 to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

As of Monday, more than 6.3 million Ohio residents, representing 63% of Ohioans ages 12 and older, have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the department of health.

Among the state’s youngest eligible residents, more than 376,000 ages 12-17 – about 42% of that group – have started the vaccination process.

VAX-2-SCHOOL: Summary

PRIZES: Ohio Vax-2-School will award a total of $2 million in scholarships to 155 individuals. The scholarships, which will be awarded in Ohio 529 College Advantage plans, can be used at the Ohio college, university, technical/trade school, or career program of the winner’s choice.

ELIGIBILITY: Ohio Vax-2-School is an opt-in program, meaning that you must enter to be eligible for the prize drawings. Ohioans ages 12-25 who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine are currently eligible. The state hopes to expand the age group to include Ohioans as young as 5 years old, pending an emergency use authorization (EUA) being granted for administration of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5-11.

HOW TO ENTER: Eligible Ohioans can enter using the online portal or by phone at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634). Entering using the Vax-2-School online portal is quicker. The odds of winning one of the scholarships is the same for those registering online or by calling.

DEADLINE TO ENTER: A deadline to enter has not yet been announced. The Ohio Department of Health and the Ohio Lottery Commission will share those details in the weeks ahead, allowing as much time as possible for an EUA to be granted for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for youth ages 5-11.

VERIFICATION: Vaccination records will be verified for winners. If you are an Ohio resident who was vaccinated in another state, you are eligible, but will need to present proof of vaccination.