Mobile vaccination units rolling out across Lucas County next week

First responders with Toledo Fire and Rescue Department are bringing mobile clinics out to under-vaccinated communities to bring Ohio closer to herd immunity.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Lucas County is just over 34% fully vaccinated, which is nearly halfway to herd immunity. And while vaccination rates are starting to slow, officials are making an effort to bring them back up.

Starting next week, first responders with Toledo Fire and Rescue Department are taking the vaccine on the road.

"It's been identified that from the data that's been collected that the five locations the units will be at next week are under-vaccinated areas," said TFRD Pvt. Sterling Rahe.

Monday, May 10 through Friday, May 14, the mobile vaccine unit will make its way to five locations around Toledo, each in an area with low vaccination numbers. The single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be administered, so people don't have to come back for an additional appointment.

"It's just making it accessible, whether folks don't have transportation to get to the Rec Center or some of these other places, and basically bring it into the neighborhoods that are under-vaccinated and make it available," said Rahe.

The mobile units will be staffed with two paramedics and a nurse. You do not need to make an appointment to get a shot at these locations next week.

Additionally, officials with TFRD say locations may be moved based off the need in each area.