Mobile COVID-19 vaccine unit sees success on 1st day bringing vaccinations into the community

More people are on the road to being fully vaccinated after the first day of a week-long mobile vaccine unit provided by the Toledo Fire & Rescue Department.

TOLEDO, Ohio — There's a new push to get more people in the community vaccinated.

The Vaccine Fire Truck is a partnership with Toledo Fire & Rescue Department, The V Project and the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department, which was announced late April.

It works to bring the COVID-19 shot right to the community in a TFRD mobile unit stocked with Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

"Really, really a positive outcome. We were hoping we could get a good turnout and so far, it's been good. Nice and steady crowd," TFRD Lt. Lolita Cooper said.

From May 10 through May 14, the vaccine unit will be placed in underserved areas or places with the lowest vaccination rates to make it easier for those in that community to get the shot.

"Maybe they don't have the means to getting to sites, maybe they don't have internet access so they can schedule a site or test online," Cooper said. "So we're trying to get the community or population that, without this afforded to them, they would not be able to get the vaccine".

The one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine was used so residents didn't have to worry about coming back for a second dose, which was appealing to those who got the shot today.

"We were waiting to confirm the type of vaccine that we thought was the best for my mom. The Johnson & Johnson fit that bill," said Lynn Kujawski, who brought her mother, Mary Lou Leonard, to get the shot.

Also appealing is the thought that being vaccinated means the possibility of doing things without a mask in the near future.

"I cant wait to go shopping without a mask. Go out to dinner, go out to lunch and see my babies and grandbabies without being scared," Phyllis Williams said after getting her COVID-19 shot.

The mobile vaccine dates and times can be found below.

📌New Schedule for this week’s walk-in #COVID19Vaccine clinics. NO APPOINTMENT IS NEEDED 👍🏼 @ToledoFire will be at different locations across the @city_of_toledo administering #JohnsonandJohnson shots. pic.twitter.com/K1izn4DmLV — Toledo-Lucas County Health Department (@ToledoLucasHD) May 9, 2021