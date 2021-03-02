Minority churches leading by example, exposing misinformation to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations among community

Pastors are utilizing their positions as community leaders to help educate and vaccinate as many people possible.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The pastors of churches with mostly-minority congregations in Toledo are using their positions as community leaders to provide guidance for the greater good.

They're used to leading by example. In this case they're leading their congregations toward the COVID-19 vaccine by exposing misinformation and helping the community get vaccinated.

It begins by starting a conversation.

"A part of our mission is health and wellness and so with that, it's a natural fit for our church and ministry because we base our ministry on a total person," said Talmadge J. Thomas, the senior pastor of the City of Zion, The Mt. Zion Church in south Toledo.

With COVID-19 running rampant, he and other pastors are making it their mission to get as many people vaccinated as possible.

"The struggle between faith and science sometimes with church is that they want to rely completely on faith, and yet God is given us a knowledge-based side that is understanding in the science in this," explained Charles Allen, pastor and president at The Empowerment Center.

Allen also believes in the science behind the vaccine.

The two men are using their positions to lead by example, which means both pastors have already taken the first dose of the vaccine.

They're targeting minorities and exposing misinformation to help encourage others to get vaccinated, too.

"They're not getting mixed or false messages because, you know, the internet and different places, who gives you your news, when you get it, is important. And there are people that trust us and so we're trying to use our impact and influence in a positive way," said Thomas.

So far 50 churchgoers, mostly minorities, from City of Zion, The Mt. Zion Church have already been vaccinated.

They're putting their trust in science and are asking you to think of your community and not just yourself.

"It's not just affecting the economy. It's eroding the family. And so, when there's a family break down, then our community breaks down and so therefore when faith leaders speak to that, it's to help them understand a larger picture in this," said Allen.

The City of Zion, The Mt. Zion Church is helping transport its members and the community to get the vaccine.