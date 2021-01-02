CDC: Michigan vaccines thought to be unusable are safe

The MDHHS originally said in January that 21 shipments containing 11,900 Moderna vaccines were unusable.

MICHIGAN, USA — Doses of the COVID-19 vaccine shipped to Michigan that were thought to be unusable because of temperature reasons can actually be used, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) learned Monday that 8,900 Moderna vaccine doses shipped to Michigan last month can be used to vaccinate Michiganders.

“We are pleased we will be able to use these vaccines to protect Michiganders from the virus as we work to reach our goal of vaccinating 70% of Michiganders over age 16 as quickly as possible with the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “These safeguards are put into place to ensure the integrity of the vaccine and based on the investigation that was conducted, these vaccines can now be used.”

According to the MDHHS, the doses were shipped by McKesson, a medical shipping company, in mid-January and their temperature was reported as going out of range and getting too cold. McKesson completed an internal investigation. Based on data provided as part of that investigation, Moderna agreed that the vaccine in this shipment was viable.

The MDHHS originally said in January that 21 shipments containing 11,900 Moderna vaccines were unusable. Only 8,900 doses were actually shipped and 1,600 of those doses were for Ottawa County.

Monday Marcia Mansaray said this about the update from the MDHHS:

"Although the shipments’ temperature monitors registered an alert for a temperature that was colder than the expected range during shipping, Moderna agreed that the vaccine in these shipments was viable upon arrival at the health departments and remains viable if it has been properly stored by the health department. Ottawa County Department of Public Health immediately placed our shipment of 1,600 doses into temperature-controlled and monitored vaccine storage and is eager to have the additional vaccine to put into eager arms this week."

