Lucas County resumes administering Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Saturday's walk-in clinic at the Lucas County Rec Center will offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine now that the pause has been lifted. Pfizer is also an option.

TOLEDO, Ohio — As of Friday, you can walk right into the Lucas County Rec Center to get your Johnson & Johnson vaccine after the 11-day pause was lifted by U.S. health officials.

The CDC and the FDA studied reports of adverse side effects and determined it was safe to resume on April 23.

The Toledo-Lucas County Health Commissioner Eric Zgodzinski said even though nothing is 100% safe, "the idea here is that the study that they've done, the epidemiological work that they've done, they determined that it's very low risk to anybody that would take the vaccine and then possible get the clot."

Zgodzinski says if you're hesitant about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine but still want it, talk to your doctor. He says 18 to 50 year old women are the one's they noticed are most at risk, however, that risk it still very low.



"If you're concerned, talk to your doctor. Make sure you're talking with him or her and get the best vaccine for you," said Zgodzinski.



Not everyone is afraid of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Zgodzinski says there are about 200 individuals signed up to receive it over the next few days.

"There is some desire to continue to utilize the Johnson & Johnson vaccine which is great, but again we know that it is safe," Zgodzinski said.



The Lucas County Rec Center also offers Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, depending on availability.

Saturday's walk-in clinic will offer both Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.