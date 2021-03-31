Lucas County Rec Center opening as mass vaccination site

More than one vaccine clinic will be hosted per week for the next month.

MAUMEE, Ohio — Starting Wednesday, March 31, the Lucas County Rec Center will serve as a mass vaccination site.

6,000 Johnson and Johnson shots will be distributed throughout the day. The Toledo-Lucas County Health Commissioner said moving forward, the county will host at least one, most likely two mass vaccination clinics per week at the rec center. This is all part of the statewide push to accelerate the vaccine process over the course of the next 30 days.

While doses are all dependent on how many the Ohio Department of Health allot to Lucas county, it's fair to say we could see up to 10,000 doses coming in every week.

Additionally, the health department is required to have weekend clinics to accommodate those who cannot make it during the week.