x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Toledo news, weather, traffic and sports | Toledo, Ohio, | wtol.com

Vaccine

Lucas County healthcare professionals discussing COVID-19 education, vaccination process online and in person June 14

The event is free and open to the public at CedarCreek Church in Perrysburg or available to view online. WTOL 11 anchor Jeff Smith will be a moderator.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Tonight, northwest Ohio healthcare providers from several organizations will be part of a live discussion to educate the public and discuss the COVID-19 vaccination progress.

The free event begins at 7:30 p.m. on June 14. 

Doors will open to the public at CedarCreek Church in Perrysburg at 7:15 p.m. It will also be streamed online on the VProject's website and on Facebook.

WTOL 11 anchor Jeff Smith will serve as a moderator for the discussion, with several local healthcare professionals and providers taking part.

Viewers can ask questions by texting VACCINE to 419-419-0707 which will be answered by the speakers.

The event will focus on providing factual information to the public about concerns over the vaccine and vaccination process.

Speakers will include:

Ben Robison, Wood County Health Commissioner

Tami Good, respiratory therapist at Bay Park Hospital

Jess Heuer, ICU nurse at St. Charles Hospital

Dan Cadigan, M.D. - Medical Director at Toledo-Lucas County Health Department

Cheryl Jeffers, APRN, AGACNP - Pulmonary and Critical Care at The Toledo Clinic

Larry Monger Jr., M.D. - Internal Medicine at Independence Health

Anthony J. Armstrong, M.D. - Mercy OB/GYN and Immediate Past President Ohio State Medical Association

Dr. Karl Fernandes of the Toledo Clinic will be joining Jeff Smith as a moderator.

The discussion is hosted by the VProject and Toledo-Lucas County Health Department.

Related Articles

MORE FROM WTOL 11: