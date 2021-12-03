Lt. Gov. Jon Husted gets COVID-19 vaccine in hometown Montpelier

Husted returned to Williams County to get his vaccine alongside his childhood babysitter, right at the Locomotives high school.

MONTPELIER, Ohio — Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted traveled back to his hometown of Montpelier to roll up his sleeve.

He says he's excited because he's back where he grew up.

"I hope it will be a symbol, an example to others that we need everybody to get vaccinated if they want to get vaccinated," Husted explained.

Husted adds, the quicker everyone gets vaccinated, the quicker we can get over the coronavirus, get rid of masks, health orders and go back to life as normal.

"We need to finish this game, we need to get vaccinated, we need to kill this thing once and for all. and we need to get back to normal, but it starts with vaccinations," Husted said.

More than 98% of the people who have died from the coronavirus are over the age of 50, which is why Husted said getting this population vaccinated first is so important.

"There's going to be a point in time, in the not too distance future, where we're going to get to that point where we have more vaccine than people willing to take it."

Husted received his vaccine right next to his very own babysitter from back in the day.