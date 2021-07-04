Lourdes University preparing for COVID-19 vaccine clinic for students

With more COVID-19 vaccine doses coming to Ohio, more college students are signing up. Lourdes University is holding a clinic for students on Wednesday.

SYLVANIA, Ohio — COVID-19 vaccination clinics for college students are being organized to get shots into arms.

This follows Gov. Mike DeWine's push to get all younger people vaccinated in the state before summer arrives.

"We wanted it as soon as we could get it and now we're finally eligible and we're here," student Caroline Stillitano said.

Lourdes University will hold a vaccine clinic just for students on Wednesday with180 doses available.

Lourdes University's president says she's impressed by how many students have signed up.

"I think our students are really taking seriously the opportunity that they can go home to their families, see their grandparents and hang out a little bit more comfortably," Lourdes President Mary Ann Gawelek said.

The goal at Lourdes, according to Gawelek, is to get as many students who want the vaccine to do so before they leave for summer break.

"I have repeatedly said, for our employees and our student body, my goal is 80 percent of our community vaccinated by the time we come back in the fall. If I had my wish, it would be by the end of May but I'm realistic about that," Gawelek said.

For some college students, making sure they get vaccinated is an easy decision.

"It's important to get the shot to protect everyone and make sure we don't spread it to each other so that we can get together and have bigger gatherings together," said student Danielle Deneo.

But for others, it took some time.

"My mom is an anti-vaxxer and so, at first I was like obviously I should get it. But then I got confused because my mom was mad and didn't want me to get it. So, it was a little harder but realistically, I knew I was going to get it the whole time," explained student Lauren Brennecke.

At Lourdes, the vaccine clinic will be the Pfizer vaccine the president says there are still some spots available.

If students aren't ready yet or they can't get in, the university is planning another clinic in the future for Johnson and Johnson vaccines, but that date has not been set yet.