Lourdes University launches '80 in 80' campaign to vaccinate hundreds in campus community

There's a new vaccination campaign at Lourdes University. Leaders say it's an ambitious goal, but they are ready to reach it.

SYLVANIA, Ohio — 80 percent in 80 days.

That's the new push toward reaching an ongoing goal of getting as many people vaccinated as possible at Lourdes University.

"It's an ambitious goal, it's a very ambitious goal. But, if you're going to set goals you might as well make them ambitious," said Greg Kneser, Lourdes University Vice President and Dean of Students.

To reach the goal, Lourdes plans to have more vaccine clinics over the next couple of months.

Right now, they have the Pfizer vaccine. Come June 23, they will also have the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which has been requested by students on campus.

"Some students felt more comfortable with having a one-dose vaccine. So we're happy, it's fortunate we're going to be able to use that on June 23," Kneser said. "It's also one of our campus visit days and we're going to have prospective students and some students who will be here coming to campus next fall. They and their families can also get vaccinated."

Currently, the university has close to 200 students fully vaccinated.

He says getting to 80 percent is more than 800 people vaccinated by the beginning of August and it would be a big deal, if it happens.

"It's a game changer for the residence halls. For the students who live on campus, who are part of activities, they can just be college students, have fun with each other and not worry about getting sick," he said.

It would also mean a more open campus and changes to the classroom setting.

Kneser says as of right now, the university is not requiring vaccinations for students when they come back to campus in the fall.

But, that's the goal of 80 in 80: to get as many people in the campus community vaccinated as possible so things can have a semblance of normal, when they all return.

