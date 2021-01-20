Local seniors struggle to schedule appointments for COVID-19 vaccine

Many people are experiencing issues surrounding no times being available or no one being available for questions.

TOLEDO, Ohio — We continue to hear from you about problems you are having when it comes to scheduling a COVID-19 vaccine.

"I've been trying to get information for myself and my wife all day," said one WTOL viewer.

"As I am 1 month shy of being 90, and I still have not been able to make an appointment anywhere," said another viewer.

Scheduling a COVID-19 vaccine is different from county to county, but everything you need to know starts by going to a county's health department website.

Still, many people are experiencing issues surrounding no times being available or no one being available for questions. David Lis has been trying to schedule an appointment for his 97-year-old mother for quite some time

"It's been rather frustrating that you get bumped from a hospital to the board of health, to United Way, back to a hospital," said Lis. He has had no success calling United Way either.

Lis is not the only one in this situation.

As it stands right now, the best thing you can do if you're having problems is keep trying. Make sure you are going to the correct link for scheduling, which is listed on our website and app and trying all the available locations offering the shot.

United Way and the Area Office on Aging are busy answering questions about this, but they cannot get to everyone right away.

They recommend calling during the day during normal office hours.