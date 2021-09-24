LIST | COVID-19 booster shots available in northwest Ohio

The CDC has approved Pfizer's boosters for older Americans and those with underlying conditions.

TOLEDO, Ohio — COVID-19 booster shots from Pfizer have been approved for many Americans and there are multiple options available in northwest Ohio to receive a dose.

MEIJER

Meijer announced on Friday it will administer boosters at all of its pharmacies.

“We’ve come a long way these past 18 months, but in order to continue on that path and maintain our healthy communities, we encourage everyone who is eligible to get the COVID-19 booster,” said Rick Keyes, Meijer president and CEO. “Our Pharmacy Team worked diligently to vaccinate a very large number of people in a relatively short amount of time and is preparing to administer boosters for those who are eligible to take that next step.”

Eligible patients who received their initial vaccinations from Meijer will be sent a text message before their timeframe opens to schedule an appointment. All other patients who received their first vaccinations elsewhere can text COVID to 75049 to schedule an appointment when eligible, or walk into any Meijer pharmacy.

KROGER

Kroger is administering boosters to select immunocompromised individuals in accordance with FDA/ACIP guidance. Eligible people can schedule appointments at this link or by calling 1-866-211-5320 and completing a brief survey.

WALGREENS

Walgreens said it is giving out Pfizer boosters nationwide following the CDC approval. Starting Sept. 25, appointments for a COVID-19 booster shot and additional immunizations can be scheduled through Walgreens.com/ScheduleVaccine, by calling 1-800-Walgreens or by calling a local Walgreens store.



New patients to Walgreens seeking a booster shot will be asked to verify eligibility when the appointment is scheduled and at the time of the appointment. Patients can either bring their COVID-19 vaccine dose card to the appointment so the booster shot can be recorded, or information about their primary vaccine series to receive a new vaccine card noting the booster dose. Currently, patients with a registered Walgreens pharmacy account can access their vaccines records via the Walgreens website or mobile app.

WHO CAN GET A BOOSTER SHOT?

The booster dose is available and recommended for the following people, according to the CDC: