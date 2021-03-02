Lake Township police officer helping residents schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments

Officer Ron Craig, the department's community policing officer, is glad to lend a helping hand.

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — Helping people schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment is not normally something law enforcement does, but that's not the case in Lake Township.

According to Craig, the township's senior residents weren't having much luck booking their appointment. He acknowledged many of them don't have access to computers, an email address, or know how to properly use the internet.

About a week and a half ago, he created a spreadsheet and started taking down the residents' name, address, date of birth and age. He makes multiple calls and checks websites up to five times a day to schedule their appointment for them.

"One gentleman that I was able to get into a medical facility in Perrysburg for a shot, called me the next morning, and expressed his appreciation for helping him get in," Craig said. "He said that without our help, he wouldn't be able to get the appointment himself and that makes it all worth it."

Craig helped about 30 people get their shot at the Walgreens pharmacy in Bowling Green on Tuesday, but he has about 50 more people still needing an appointment.

He's hoping to start a vaccination clinic at the department but he's still figuring out the logistics. He'll continue to help as long as there's a need.

If you live in Lake Township and need help booking a COVID-19 appointment, you can call Ofc. Craig at 419-481-6354.

Timeline

On week of Jan. 25, people 75 and older will become eligible, along with people who have severe congenital or developmental disorders.

On the week of Feb. 1, people age 70 or older are eligible, as are employees of K-12 schools that commit to in-person or hybrid education.

On the week of Feb. 8, people 65 and older become eligible.

Help with scheduling

United Way 2-1-1 will assist individuals who have a disability, no access to technology or are experiencing technical issues in completing the health department's online registration forms.

Anyone who needs assistance can dial 2-1-1 to speak with a Community Resource Advisor. You must call during the following times and hours to pre-register:

Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For vaccines administered by the Wood County Health Department, a mobile application and website called ArmorVax will be used for registration.

Details about this can be found at Vaccine.WoodCountyHealth.org.

Alternatively, if you would like to speak to someone to schedule an appointment, you can call 419-352-8402 and choose option 1.

The Area Office on Aging also plans to offer transportation to the vaccination sites.