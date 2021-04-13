Johnson & Johnson vaccine is safe and effective despite reported side effects, doctor reassures

Despite three states temporarily shutting down vaccination sites distributing the Johnson & Johnson shot, a local doctor says there's no reason for concern.

TOLEDO, Ohio — This week, 5,000 people have COVID-19 vaccine appointments at the Lucas County Rec Center and all of them will be getting the Johnson & Johnson shot.

While three states have temporarily shut down their vaccine sites distributing distributing the Johnson & Johnson shot, many medical professionals claim this is nothing to be concerned about.

"Some people are having some dizziness, some people are having some nausea, some people are actually in a passing out. What is interesting is that's not a side effect of the vaccination. It happens with any vaccination," explained Dr. Kevin Casey, Chief Clinical Officer at Mercy Health Toledo.

Casey said many people having these reactions have reacted to other vaccines in the past.

So if you are planning to get the vaccine, no matter what kind it is, he says it's important to drink lots of water before and after getting the shot, and don't change your routine that day.

"In my opinion, an infection with COVID-19 is so much worse than there being a little bit of nausea or dizziness, or even passing out within 15 minutes to half an hour of getting the shot. That still, if you have the opportunity to get the shot and it's the Johnson & Johnson, I would not hesitate to do that," said Casey.