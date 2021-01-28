See how many people have been vaccinated for COVID-19 in Ohio and across the country: Interactive map

How many Ohioans have been given a COVID-19 vaccine? Track the data with our interactive map.

Ohio’s first COVID-19 vaccinations were administered in mid-December, but the rollout has been slow. So how is Ohio doing right now with getting COVID vaccinations in the arms of citizens? How many have been vaccinated so far? Updated numbers show 5.6% of the state's population have received a vaccine as of Jan. 27.

As more Ohioans receive a COVID-19 vaccine each day, we're tracking that data with the interactive map below to examine how the state is doing compared to others across the country. The darker shades of green indicate states where the most COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to date. You can click on each state to see their specific COVID-19 vaccination data.

Note: This map is updated every weekday with new data, so be sure to check back to see the updated progress.

Ohio is using a phased vaccination strategy to make doses available to Ohioans who are considered at higher risks for COVID-19 complications. Here's a look at the state's eligibility timeline for Phase 1B as presented by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine:

Week of Jan. 19: Ohioans 80 years of age and older.

Ohioans 80 years of age and older. Week of Jan. 25: Ohioans 75 years of age and older; those with severe congenital or developmental disorders.

Ohioans 75 years of age and older; those with severe congenital or developmental disorders. Week of Feb. 1: Ohioans 70 years of age and older; employees of K-12 schools that wish to remain or return to in-person or hybrid models.

Ohioans 70 years of age and older; employees of K-12 schools that wish to remain or return to in-person or hybrid models. Week of Feb. 8: Ohioans 65 years of age and older.

Vaccination plans beyond these age groups have not yet been detailed with any future dates, but here's what we know so far:

PHASE 2: SUPPLY INCREASING

"Vaccine is increasing and available for other specific critical populations who choose to be vaccinated. Vaccines will not yet be available for all Ohioans."

PHASE 3-4: WIDELY AVAILABLE

"Once the vaccine is widely available, Ohio will continue to strategically vaccinate Ohioans if they choose. During these phases, vaccines will begin to be available to all Ohioans."