Honda to pay workers $400 to get COVID-19 vaccine

MARYSVILLE, Ohio — Honda announced it will offer $400 to workers who are or will become fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

If associates prefer, Honda will instead donate $600 to Feeding America, a nonprofit of more than 200 food banks, on their behalf. The incentive is part of the automaker’s company wellness program.

"We are strongly encouraging our associates to receive their full vaccinations to stop the spread of COVID-19," spokesperson Chris Abbruzzese told 10TV. "Earlier this year, Honda held vaccine clinics at our operations in Alabama, California, Georgia, Indiana, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio and Texas."

Honda is not mandating the COVID-19 vaccine, but the automaker said it is taking steps to help reduce the spread of the virus. These steps include onsite COVID-19 testing, process adjustments, temperature checks, face coverings, social distancing and remote work when possible.