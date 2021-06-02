Historical mistrust causes COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy among Black Ohioans, Americans

A December survey by the Kaiser Family Foundation found 35% of Black adults said they would probably or definitely not get vaccinated against COVID-19.

'We do need to do some recovery'

WTOL 11 explored why that is and learned the hesitancy stems from longstanding wariness with the medical field.

As the largest vaccination campaign in U.S. history continues , there is a group of individuals who say...not so fast: people of color.

Chapter one : Historical Mistrust

If you're in search of a living lesson in history, look no further than Port Clinton's own Harold Brown.

"I have seen a few things in my days. I've had a few experiences."

A modest way to say he's seen it all in his 95 years of life. Brown was a Tuskeegee Airman, serving in World War II. He was stationed everywhere from Japan to Italy.

Brown fought for the red, white and blue even when America saw him as disposable. Tuskeegee Airmen - who were primarily Black - were subject to an infamous health experiment in the mid-20th century. Hundreds were injected with syphilis and tricked into believing the government was giving them free healthcare.

"Of course the participants had no idea of exactly what was going on with them. And this experiment actually went on for a very, very long time. It was formally withdrawn in, I think, 1972," said Doni Miller, CEO of the Neighborhood Health Association.

Miller said she often hears how people of color are hesitant to get vaccinated against COVID-19. People like 45-year-old Lonnie Hamilton of Toledo.

"It's extremely terrifying, especially in the Black community because we have been used, historically for such a long period of time, as guinea pigs," Hamilton said.

Hamilton spends most of his days working on the stock team at the FCA North Toledo Assembly Plant. He told WTOL 11 he takes the pandemic seriously but he's not yet sold on the vaccine.