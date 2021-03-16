Herd immunity still a long way off in Ohio, but experts encouraged by increasing vaccination rate

There are far more people who want to get vaccinated than there is vaccine supply. But soon that script will flip and experts hope the results speak for themselves.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Progress is continuing in the charge to get as many people vaccinated as possible. In fact, northwest Ohio counties are among the frontrunners right now.

Ottawa County is leading the state in vaccinations started, approaching nearly a quarter of its population. Others aren't far from the state average of 20.45%.

"Twenty percent having had a dose of vaccine here is meaningful but we have to remember that the current vaccines, Pfizer and Moderna, are 21 or 28 days apart, and it's only two weeks after that second dose that people actually acquire that 95% protection," said Dr. Brian Kaminski, ProMedica vice president of quality and patient safety.

While we are no doubt a long way off, here's why health experts are optimistic.

Right now, two in every 10 Ohioans have at least begun their vaccination process. To reach a safe level of herd immunity, experts generally agree at least seven out of 10 people must be vaccinated.

That means about 8.2 million Ohioans and 200 million Americans. Daunting, yes, but possible.

"It's my hope that as we move into that space where we have ample vaccine for everybody that those who are still considering or maybe aren't convinced yet, they really take a look at the 100 million people that have received doses and we've had no deaths reported with those. Yet we have 30 million cases of COVID in the country and about 500,000 deaths," Kaminski said.

Health experts are also encouraged by mounting evidence that vaccinated people are seemingly less likely to transmit the virus to others.