Health experts hoping for more shots in arms after FDA fully approves Pfizer vaccine

Toledo-Lucas County Health Department Commissioner Dr. Eric Zgodzinski says there's been an increase in vaccinations, but still, some are hesitant.

Local health experts are calling the FDA approval for the Pfizer vaccine a big win as COVID-19 cases continue to climb.

Despite vaccinations picking up in Lucas County, there are still some who are hesitant to be vaccinated.

Dr. Eric Zgodzinski, the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department commissioner, says there has been an increase in vaccinations in the last two or three weeks.

But there's concern because right now our COVID-19 cases on a 7-day average are around 150 or higher per 100,000.

Plus with the delta variant, people who have not received the vaccine could see more severe symptoms.

Zgodzinski says hopefully now with the full FDA approval people will feel more comfortable coming or going into locations to get their shot.

"There's a number of individuals that I've heard from that are waiting until again, like today, to get full approval," said Zgodzinski. "So the community I think, in general, will have more acceptance. Those individuals have more acceptance in the community for the vaccine."

At a vaccination clinic held at US Together on Monday, Beth Schnellinger, a Register Nurse with Impact Health, noticed more people asking for the Pfizer vaccine.

"We've gave more Pfizer than Moderna or Johnson and Johnson so far today. We've been here since noon. So whether that's influencing people's decision for the Pfizer, that's a personal choice," said Schnellinger.

She also says the best thing you could do is educate yourself before dismissing the idea of getting a vaccine.

The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department will offer more vaccines this week.

Click here for a full list of vaccine clinics happening this week.