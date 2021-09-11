Health Dept. holding two appointment-only vaccine clinics for kids 5-11 years old this week

The Toledo Lucas County Health Dept. says kids will get a $100 Kroger gift card after getting the second dose of the vaccine.

MAUMEE, Ohio — Editor's note: The above story is from November 9.

The Toledo Lucas County Health Department will be holding two appointment-only pediatric vaccine clinics for children aged 5-11 this week.

Both clinics will be held at the Lucas County Rec Center at 2901 Key St. in Maumee.

The clinics will happen on Thursday, November 18 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday, November 20 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Parents or guardians must be present with a photo I.D. and only kids aged 5-11 will be vaccinated.

As a further incentive, the health department says children will receive a $100 Kroger gift-card upon receiving their second dose of the vaccine.

The Pfizer vaccine is the only COVID-19 vaccine that has been authorized by the FDA, under emergency use, for children aged 5 to 11 years old.

Walk-in vaccination clinics

The health department will also continue with walk-in booster and first dose vaccination clinics for those 12 years and older throughout the week.

Clinics will be held at the health department in downtown Toledo at 635 N. Erie St. Monday through Friday.

Doors will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

The health department says those getting booster doses will be able to choose which vaccine type they would like after the CDC approved the mixing and matching of booster doses.

Mixing and matching vaccine types only applies to booster shots. Second doses of the initial round of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines must be the same as the first dose that was given.

If you received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine series and are either 65 or older, or if you are 18 or older and have underlying conditions, or live or work in a setting that puts you at risk for exposure, you can get a booster dose six months after your second dose.

All Johnson & Johnson vaccine recipients can get a booster dose at least two months after the first dose.

If you are getting a booster, you are asked to bring the proof of vaccination card you were given when you received your first dose of the COVID vaccine.

Registration is not required, however, anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. All COVID-19 vaccinations are free of charge.