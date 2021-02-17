Health departments reschedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments following winter storm

Vaccine doses that were not used Tuesday are being properly stored to ensure nothing is wasted.

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — Right now, area health departments are working to make sure those who were scheduled to receive the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday are set to go for different times.

In Lucas County, appointments at the Lucas County Rec Center from Tuesday are automatically re-scheduled for Monday, Feb. 22, at the same time.

UTMC appointments are now on Wednesday, Feb. 17.

Procedures are similar in Wood County. The health commissioner says the vaccine doses that were not used Tuesday are being properly stored to ensure nothing is wasted.

"We still have plenty of time on them. We maintained cold and stored as we needed to. So the appointments we had in place for today, and also for Monda,y will give us plenty of time to get that administered," said Wood County Health Commissioner Ben Robison.

And because of appointments having to be rescheduled, some of which being next week, vaccination report numbers will be lower in most counties this week.

All area health departments have standby lists for getting a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.