Health departments ready with appointment notifications, sign up lists for vaccination eligibility expansion

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — With more people eligible to be vaccinated soon, local health departments are revving up to meet the demand.

Some are already allowing you to make appointments, while others have a waiting list.

Local health leaders like Joy Ermie, health commissioner for Henry County Health Department, say opening up the vaccine to more groups was a clear choice.

"Health Commissioners actually have an opportunity to speak with Governor DeWine once a week. And so, at 7:15 this morning, he was asking us our opinion if we were ready to open up the eligibility. The majority of the people on the call that we're able to talk with him today said yes," said Ermie.

Because of its small size, the Henry County Health Department is already taking appointments for anyone 16 and older. You can make one by calling 419-591-3010.

But others like the Seneca County General Health District have to take things a little slower.

"We decided yesterday, just go ahead and have people register no matter what age they were and then when that age group came available, we would then start signing them up," said Beth Schweitzer, the health commissioner for Seneca County General Health District.

The way its website works is you go to the Seneca County Health Department website. Under Community Health, hit Vaccine and then chose your age group. If you are in the new age bracket of 16 and above then click on Phase 1 B and 2 and fill out the form.

From here you go on a waiting list.

"And yes there is a line here dedicated to people leaving a message if they don't do computer access. Also, there's our emergency management agency. Our EMA," said Schweitzer.

There's a similar plan if you live in Lucas County.

Anyone 16 and older can now sign up on the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department website for a Vaccination Notification.

It's not an appointment, but you'll be notified when you can make one, or if there's an opportunity to get one even if you're not eligible yet.

"This vaccine is going to be a game-changer but it does not make us invincible. And we have to remember that there a lot of people for whatever reason, either they can't or they've chosen not to get the vaccine. So at this point, we need to follow the guidance that we're getting," said Ermie.

Which is to continue to wear your mask, wash your hands and stay home if you're sick.