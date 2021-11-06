Health department hosts COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Whitehouse Cherry Fest

The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department is there with both Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines. This is for anyone who wants to come out and get vaccinated.

The health department says they want to make sure vaccines are available wherever people are.



"In the county, we're seeing our vaccination rate starting to plateau and we really, really want to get back into the community and tell them it's really important to get vaccinated so you can have a safe fun summer," said Eileen Thompson, Emergency Response Coordinator with the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department.