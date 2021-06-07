Gov. Mike DeWine pleads with providers to get Ohio's 200K doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine distributed before June 23 expiration

“For Ohioans who have been waiting to get their vaccine, I urge you to take action now."

COLUMBUS, Ohio — On Monday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine sent out an urgent note to the state's vaccination providers, asking them to distribute as many doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to eligible Ohioans as soon as possible.

The state has approximately 200,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine that will expire on June 23. DeWine's office says that as of now, Ohio does not have legal options for sending the vaccine elsewhere, either to other states or other countries.

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) has directed all providers to follow a first-in, first-out process for vaccine to ensure doses with the soonest expiration dates are being used first.

“For Ohioans who have been waiting to get their vaccine, I urge you to take action now. There are many opportunities throughout the state to get a vaccine,” DeWine said in a statement. “The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is one of those options. It is safe and effective and only requires one shot. In just two weeks, you could be protected from this virus. Getting vaccinated is the quickest way out of the pandemic and the fastest way for us to return to the lives we remember.”

According to DeWine, the ODH also has been aggressively working with COVID-19 vaccine providers across the state to identify tactics to use as many doses of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine before they expire. Some of these tactics include forming community partnerships to offer special vaccination clinics, offering more mobile vaccination opportunities in partnering with community groups at community events and for homebound individuals, and offering the vaccine as part of ongoing maintenance programs with congregate setting staff and residents, as well as correctional/detention centers.

As of Monday, more than 5.3 million Ohioans have started the COVID-19 vaccination process, and more than 4.7 million are fully vaccinated. Over the weekend, the state reached its long-sought-after goal of having fewer than 50 cases per 100,000 residents in Ohio.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a single-dose vaccine for individuals ages 18 and older. Because the vaccine is available in one dose, you will be fully immunized just two weeks after receiving the vaccine.

You can visit gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov to find a provider near you and schedule an appointment. Most providers list the available vaccine on their websites and/or social media pages. Many providers will also accept walk-in appointments.

