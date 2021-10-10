Gov. DeWine urges residents to get vaccinated, lessen toll on lives and on hospitals during visit to northwest Ohio

With hospitals strained and talks ramping up about vaccine eligibility for children and booster eligibility for more groups, DeWine's emphasis is preventable deaths.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Talks of vaccines for kids ages 5 to 11 and boosters shots for people who got either the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine are ramping up, as companies prepare to seek FDA authorization.

Gov. Mike DeWine says the vaccines are saving Ohioans and is pushing the importance of getting one.

"When this pandemic started, the deaths were tragic, but most of them could not have been prevented. Today, virtually every single death could have been prevented," DeWine said.

DeWine adds we should concentrate on doing what we can to get more people protected.

Hospital data from the beginning of this year compared to where we are now is showing how effective the vaccine is.

"97% of the people who are in the hospitals today, 97% of the people who've been in the hospitals from COVID this year, have not been vaccinated," he said.

According to the governor, the COVID-19 vaccines are the most powerful tool to keeping Ohioans safe and out of hospitals.

"What a horrible thing and what a horrible tragedy for that family to know that their loved ones' death could have been prevented," DeWine said. "We have the tools today. That tool is the vaccine."

DeWine says he is optimistic and looking forward to the authorization of vaccination for ages 5-11 and booster shots, emphasizing he will make sure it's available for everyone as quickly as he can.