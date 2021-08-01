Get “Vax to School” with the Toledo Lucas County Health Department

In addition to “Vax to School” the Toledo Lucas County Health Department will also host vaccine clinics all week beginning August 2-7

TOLEDO, Ohio — Get “Vax to School” with your need for routine immunizations for the 2021-22 school year with the Toledo Lucas County Health Department every Saturday starting August 7.

It’s back-to-school season and Toledo Lucas County Health Department is making it easier for students to get their routine immunizations and the COVID-19 vaccine for the academic year. In addition to the “Vax to School” events, Toledo Lucas County Health Department will also host several vaccine clinics all week beginning August 2-7.

The “Vax to School” events will be every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting August 7 at the health department located on 635 N. Erie Street, Toledo. In addition to the routine vaccines that will be needed for the academic year, the health department will be providing masks, hand sanitizing locations, lunch bags, and backpacks.

For first-time COVID-19 vaccine recipients, the Toledo Lucas County Health Department will give gift cards, up to $100, for those 12 and up. For Ohio Medicaid Managed Care recipients who are 18 and up will receive a $100 gift card after getting the COVID-19 vaccine for the first time.

If Saturday is too far away the COVID-19 vaccine will be available all week long at the following pop-up clinics (that are not part of “Vax to School”):

Monday, August 2

9 a.m.- 7 p.m. – Toledo Lucas County Health Department 635 N. Erie St. Toledo

12-6 p.m. – US Together 3450 W. Central Ave., Ste 118, Toledo

Tuesday, August 3

9 a.m.- 4 p.m. – Toledo Lucas County Health Department 635 N. Erie St. Toledo

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. – SAVE-A-LOT 5229 Dorr St. Toledo

9 a.m.- 4 p.m. – TARTA Bus: Helping Hands 443 6th St. Toledo

Wednesday, August 4

9 a.m.- 4 p.m. – Toledo Lucas County Health Department 635 N. Erie St. Toledo

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. – TARTA Bus: Glass City Dog Park 1171 Woodsdale Ave, Toledo

Thursday, August 5

9 a.m.- 4 p.m. – Toledo Lucas County Health Department 635 N. Erie St. Toledo

Friday, August 6

9 a.m.- 4 p.m. – Toledo Lucas County Health Department 635 N. Erie St. Toledo

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. – TARTA Bus: Save-A-Lot 657 E Manhattan Blvd. Toledo

10 a.m. – 1 p.m. – Parkwood Apartments 2125 Parkwood Dr. Toledo

Saturday, August 6