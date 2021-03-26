Free vaccination clinics helping protect Asian community from the threats of COVID-19 and discrimination

Asian-Americans say people either believe the false information that it's their fault the virus is here or they think Asians are infected.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Many Asian-Americans have felt discriminated against throughout the pandemic.

A recent study shows hate crimes against this group went up 150 percent in 2020. Therefore, some are uncomfortable sharing their ethnicity or even leaving their home.

This is where the Community Care Free Medical Clinic comes in.

On Thursday, they opened up their first Asian-friendly Vaccination Clinic in Toledo.

Tanya Tan was one of the first to be vaccinated.

She also happens to be Asian-American, in a time many are discriminated against during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I was flying home from Florida in February and the person next to me sprayed me with Lysol. She claimed it was by accident. I cleared my throat later on in the flight and I heard the woman speak to the person next to her, who I assume was her husband. She goes, she might be sick. She's Chinese," said Tan.

"I think the clinic is amazing. It gives us a safe place for those who may not already have the vaccine or had a chance or feel safe that they can go to a place and not be questioned on what their status is," said Tan.

Diane Wei and other members of the group hope to help Asians who are afraid to get out and be vaccinated.

"Ever since last year, I know that there has been a significant increase in the hate crimes and just an overall sentiment against the Asian Pacific Islander American population," said Wei, the president of APAMSA.

"Our clinics that we run in the other areas are improving the lives of people of color, the Latino and Black population. But with the increase incidents of Asian hate, especially with the COVID pandemic, we thought maybe we should turn this clinic into a site that might be friendly for Asians," added Dr. Richard Paat, a Clinical Professor of Internal Medicine at the University of Toledo.

The clinic is made of medical, pharmacy and nursing students from the University of Toledo.

Many speak different languages and have experience with different cultures.

"The biggest thing would be the language barrier. A lot of the Asian population here are often like my parents. They're immigrants. They don't really exactly know how to get the vaccine. They're definitely interested," said Wei.

Just like Tan, who received her very first shot so she'll be comfortable seeing her grandmother once again.

There's another vaccination clinic one week from today, Thursday, April 1, at Cedar Creek Church from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

You can call 419-318-2191 to make an appointment in various languages.