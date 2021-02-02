FLOC hoping to bridge gap faced by minorities during pandemic with medical attention, COVID-19 vaccinations

The Farm Labor Organizing Committee is hosting mobile clinics in an effort to boost vaccination numbers among the Latino and Black communities.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Ohio COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard breaks down vaccine distribution demographics and so far, more than 6% of the white population have received their first shot.

However, for Black Americans, the percentage sits at 2%.

The percentage of multi-racial Americans who've received the injection is just .13%.

These statistics show minorities are being vaccinated in lower numbers across the country, the state and in Lucas County.

Part of that is a hesitancy to vaccinated, but there's also a gap which the Farm Labor Organizing Committee working to bridge.

Trinidad Lopez and his wife Yolanda, both Latinos, say it's their duty to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

"I see it this way. Not just for the Latinos, for everyone in the country. They should come and get it," said Trinidad.

FLOC's president Baldemar Velasquez says it's been more difficult during the pandemic for minorities like them to get the medical attention they need.

"Primarily Blacks and Latinos who, economically speaking, are less well-off than the middle-class communities. And so, particularly in the inner city and poor people, it's well documented that they have less access to healthcare," explained Velasquez.

"I think sometimes we get displaced and we need things pretty rapidly as anyone else does. But it doesn't always work out like that," added Terry Crosby, who was vaccinated at FLOC.

But the virus doesn't discriminate against anyone and because of a lack of care, it actually kills more minorities.

"In the United States, if you're Latino, you have a two-to-three times higher chance of dying from COVID," said Dr. Richard Paat, a clinical professor of internal medicine at the University of Toledo.

FLOC is teaming up with Dr. Paat to vaccinate the Latino and Black communities.

Dozens received the shots at the FLOC office in the Old South End during a mobile clinic for ages 75 and older on Jan. 29.

"If somebody can't go out to the hospital, or to the pharmacy, they don't have transportation, we want to bring it to them. If there's a language barrier, we don't want that to be a barrier. There's no cost to this," said Dr. Paat.

"Vaccinating 75 and older. These are the patriarchs and matriarchs of the families. So if they're good with it, hopefully, the younger generation will hopefully follow," said Velasquez.

Those being vaccinated are helping stop the virus from spreading, instead of becoming a statistic.

On Friday, Feb. 5, FLOC will once again hold its mobile clinic at 1221 Broadway St. in the Old South End.

This clinic will be targeting Lucas County residents who are 70 years and older and employees of K-12 schools that wish to remain or return to in-person or hybrid models.