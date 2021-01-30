FLOC aiming to vaccinate all members of the Latino and Black communities against COVID-19

About 30 people were able to be vaccinated and the organization is holding another COVID-19 vaccine clinic next Friday.

TOLEDO, Ohio — In the Old South End, there's a big effort to vaccinate the Latino and Black communities.

The Farm Labor Organizing Committee held its first COVID-19 vaccination clinic at its office off Broadway Street in Toledo.

FLOC aims to assist those in the minority population by providing valuable resources to the community.

About 30 people from all different backgrounds, who were 75 and older or had underlying conditions attended the clinic to get their first shot.

Those who were vaccinated say it's their duty to show others that the shots are safe, as many members of minority communities remain uncertain about the COVID-19 vaccine.

"Some people are a little bit leery about getting the vaccine, but I'm not. I'm 84 years old, so I've lived a good life," said Minnie Bounds, who was vaccinated at FLOC.

"I got my own mind. And I know I trust the science. And with the help of God, then we will be over with this thing," said Trinidad Lopez.

FLOC is hosting another vaccination clinic for those ages 70 and older next Friday.

Pre-registration is required for the next clinic. To make an appointment, call 419-243-3456 ext. 4.