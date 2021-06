If you're over 21, you'll get $20 in free slot play at the casino after you get your shot.

TOLEDO, Ohio — How about slots after a shot?

Hollywood Casino is partnering with the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department to offer vaccinations with a nice incentive for those 21 and over.

Anyone over 18 can get the free Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 shot Monday, June 21 between 2 and 7 p.m. at the casino near the valet entrance.

If you're over 21, you'll get $20 in free slot play from the casino after you get your shot.

No appointment is required.