Is a COVID-19 booster shot necessary?

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — Pfizer is seeking FDA approval of their COVID-19 booster shot, despite both the FDA and CDC saying a booster shot is not necessary right now.

Research shows the vaccines currently on the market are effective in fighting off COVID-19, but a booster dose could be necessary if the vaccine is no longer effective or weaning immunity.

"The vaccines that we have, once you're fully vaccinated, are effective at preventing severe disease and death - including variants like the delta variant," said Wood County Health Commissioner Benjamin Robison.

So why are companies making booster shots? Part of the reason is because they could still be needed, but health officials say it's important we wait for unbiased recommendations from top health organizations before listening to pharmaceutical companies.

"They have a vested interest in us taking up the Pfizer vaccine, so it's important for us to wait and to hear from our health authorities, because they are an objective third party in this," said Robison.

While studies show a booster shot is not needed right now, recommendations could change, which is something health officials are prepared for. But right now it's too early to tell exactly how booster shots will be distributed, if they are eventually recommended.

"I think that when the need declares itself, we're probably going to see a mixture of things. We're probablygoing to see those retail outlets, those doctors' offices, that are already distributing vaccines prepared and ready to handle that," said Dr. Brian Kaminski with Promedica.