DeWine says he has no plans to reinstate mask mandate as cases rise

On Friday, the governor said the only way out of the pandemic is getting more people vaccinated.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said he is not planning to reinstate the state's mask mandate as COVID-19 cases are starting to increase again.

"There's one way out of this and that is more people get vaccinated," he said.

While speaking Friday at John Glenn International Airport, DeWine said he thinks when the Food and Drug Administration moves the vaccines from emergency use to regular status, more people will get them.

"Now it's not going to take care of everybody. There's a lot of people who will never get vaccinated. But I believe that there are some people who are waiting on the federal government," DeWine said.

DeWine said he's expressed it to the White House and he's publically expressing to the FDA, it's time.

"It really is time for you to give full approval. We have lives at stake and we cannot wait any longer," he said.

Recently, DeWine announced the state would be introducing new incentives for Ohioans to get the vaccine but has yet to announce any details.