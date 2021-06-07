DeWine makes plea to Ohioans as 200,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine are set to expire

DeWine asked providers to distribute as many doses as quickly as possible, saying "the time to act is now" for Ohioans who have not been vaccinated.

Governor Mike DeWine has issued a plea to vaccine providers and Ohioans as approximately 200,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the state are set to expire on June 23.

DeWine asked providers to distribute as many doses as quickly as possible, saying "the time to act is now" for Ohioans who have not been vaccinated.

“For Ohioans who have been waiting to get their vaccine, I urge you to take action now. There are many opportunities throughout the state to get a vaccine,” Governor DeWine said. “The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is one of those options. It is safe and effective and only requires one shot. In just two weeks, you could be protected from this virus. Getting vaccinated is the quickest way out of the pandemic and the fastest way for us to return to the lives we remember.”

According to DeWine's office, Ohio does not have legal options for sending these vaccines to other states or countries.

As of June 7, more than 5.3 million Ohioans have started the vaccination process and 4.7 million are fully vaccinated.