CVS expanding COVID-19 vaccinations in Ohio | How to schedule an appointment

TOLEDO, Ohio — More Ohio residents will soon be able to get their coronavirus vaccine at CVS.

The pharmacy has added Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Louisiana, Ohio, and Pennsylvania to its list of states where select locations will offer vaccinations to eligible populations through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

CVS has already been offering COVID-19 vaccines on a limited basis in Ohio using state allocations. As more supply becomes available, the company will expand to additional states while increasing the number of stores offering vaccinations. CVS Pharmacy has the capacity to administer 20-25 million shots per month.

Appointments for the latest allocation of approximately 570,000 doses are already available, with shots beginning February 25.

HOW TO SCHEDULE WITH CVS

Vaccines in a retail setting are offered on an appointment-only basis via CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app, and those without online access can contact customer service: 1-800-746-7287.

LONG-TERM CARE VACCINATION EFFORT

CVS Health has administered roughly four million COVID-19 vaccine doses to residents and staff in over 40,000 long-term care facilities across the country through the Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program.

CVS Pharmacy teams have completed second doses at all skilled nursing facilities and will complete second doses at assisted living and other facilities by mid-March, delivering on the company's commitment to help protect a population disproportionately impacted by the pandemic. CVS Health has been regularly updating its progress through publicly available data.

VACCINE EQUITY

There are nearly 10,000 CVS Pharmacy locations across the country, and almost half are located in communities ranked high or very high in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Social Vulnerability Index (SVI).

High SVI rank, along with population density and area demographics, are critical factors when determining which CVS Pharmacy locations will offer COVID-19 vaccinations. CVS Health recently announced several steps to address vaccine education and equity, in particular among Black and Hispanic populations.