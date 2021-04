No appointments necessary for walk-in clinics Friday and Saturday.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Walk-in vaccines are available this Friday and Saturday at the Lucas County Recreation Center in Maumee.

The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department will be administering the Pfizer vaccine Friday for people 16 and older. On Saturday, the Moderna vaccine will be given to anyone 18 and older.

Appointments are not required. Both clinics run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.