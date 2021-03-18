Beer for 10 cents? How a COVID vaccine can get you a cheap drink at Cleveland’s Market Garden Brewery

The Ohio City staple is offering the special deal for those who bring in their COVID-19 vaccination certificate and sign up for Market Garden's e-mail newsletter.

CLEVELAND — Have you been vaccinated for COVID-19? If so, you’re eligible for a special deal from Market Garden Brewery in Cleveland.

“To celebrate the triumph of the vaccine and the better and brighter days that lie just ahead, we’re rolling out a campaign called ‘Market Garden’s Beer & the Shot!'" Market Garden officials tell 3News.

The deal? The first 2,021 people (ages 21 and older) who bring in their COVID-19 vaccine certificate – and subscribe to Market Garden’s e-mail newsletter – can have any Market Garden beer for 10 cents.

The beer bargain is only available at Market Garden Brewery on West 25th Street in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood. Note: Only one redemption per guest.

“It’s a promotion where we kind of thank people for getting the vaccine,” owner Sam McNulty tells 3News.

MORE HEADLINES: