Beer for 10 cents? How a COVID vaccine can get you a cheap drink at Cleveland’s Market Garden Brewery

CLEVELAND — Have you been vaccinated for COVID-19? If so, you’re eligible for a special deal from Market Garden Brewery in Cleveland.
“To celebrate the triumph of the vaccine and the better and brighter days that lie just ahead, we’re rolling out a campaign called ‘Market Garden’s Beer & the Shot!'" Market Garden officials tell 3News.
The deal? The first 2,021 people (ages 21 and older) who bring in their COVID-19 vaccine certificate – and subscribe to Market Garden’s e-mail newsletter – can have any Market Garden beer for 10 cents.
The beer bargain is only available at Market Garden Brewery on West 25th Street in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood. Note: Only one redemption per guest.
“It’s a promotion where we kind of thank people for getting the vaccine,” owner Sam McNulty tells 3News.
Editor's note: Video in the player above was originally posted on March 1, 2021.