COVID vaccine available this week in Fremont, Fostoria

Both locations are offering the first dose of the Moderna vaccine.

FREMONT, Ohio — The COVID-19 vaccine is available this week in Fremont and Fostoria.

In Fremont, Community Health Services has first doses of the Moderna vaccine available for anyone 18 and older. The vaccines will be administered Friday by appointment only at the CHS main campus, 2221 Hayes Ave.

The second dose will be given May 7.

CHS is also offering the Moderna vaccine Thursday in Fostoria. Grace United Church of Christ, 4481 N. U.S. 23, will administer vaccines between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Second doses will be scheduled for May 6.