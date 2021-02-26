Vaccine equity: Lucas County health department, community partners to discuss COVID-19 vaccinations for underserved communities

The virtual briefing begins at 10 a.m. and features health department officials, commissioners as well as Rep. Paula Hicks-Hudson and Rev. Dr. W.L. Perryman.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department is teaming up with community leaders Friday to discuss COVID-19 vaccine distribution equity in the county.

In addition to Health Commissioner Dr. Eric Zgodzinski, the briefing will feature:

Ohio Rep. Paula Hicks-Hudson

Tina Skeldon-Wozniak, president, Board of Lucas County Commissioners

Rev. Dr. W.L. Perryman, Jr., President, NAACP, Toledo Branch

Advocacy group seeks essential worker priority

Friday's news conference comes amid a push by advocacy group Essential Ohio, which is urging Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud to prioritize essential workers for COVID-19 vaccines.

The group notes that Black Americans and those of Latin American origin are overrepresented in essential occupations. In addition, COVID-19 has diminished the average U.S. lifespan by an entire year, but Black Americans and those of Latin American origin have lost 2.7 and 1.9 years, respectively, according to the CDC.

On Feb. 8, Essential Ohio sent a letter to DeWine and McCloud, urging them to prioritize essential workers for COVID-19 vaccines. The letter outlines other worker protections, like paid sick leave, that are “essential” to the lives and well-being of these workers and must be extended to them immediately.

Some facts that Essential Ohio points out are:

Black Ohioans make up 13% of the population, but are more likely to work in essential occupations. As a direct result, they make up 23% of COVID-19 cases, 31% of hospitalizations, and 19% of deaths in Ohio (Health Policy Institute of Ohio).

Ohio Latinos also have higher rates of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations. Many work in jobs in food production, manufacturing, and agriculture. Essential Ohio notes those who are immigrants, especially undocumented immigrants, work amid all the risks of these positions and receive none of the COVID-19 economic aid from the government.