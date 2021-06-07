Getting the COVID-19 vaccine while pregnant is safe, ODH says

Dr. Kathryn Davis got her first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine back in December. Since then, she has given birth to a healthy baby boy.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Dr. Kathryn Davis got her first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine back in December - while she was about six months pregnant with her first child.

"Being a new mother you can have a lot of anxiety, and there's a lot that goes through your head to do what's best for yourself and for your child," Davis said.

She said she didn't hesitate to get the vaccine because she knew there was strong research behind her decision, which could also help her son.

"Knowing my son was born with antibodies kind of relieved some of that anxiety, especially going back to work and being able to be around close friends and family," she said.

While the COVID-19 vaccine is widely available, children under 12 are still not eligible for any of the three shots, making them more at risk to get COVID-19 from an unvaccinated adult.

Officials with the Ohio Department of Health said they want expecting mothers to understand that getting vaccinated means protecting your child.

They also clarified for any women trying to get pregnant, that the vaccine does not put you at risk for infertility.

"There is no scientific evidence, nor is there a scientific pathway, for there to be any ill effects toward infertility," Ohio State Medical Association President and Obstetrician/Gynecologist Dr. Lisa Egbert said.

According to most doctors, the risks associated with pregnant women getting COVID-19 are dangerous, and protecting your child with a shot is the best thing to do.