COVID-19 booster shots in high demand with limited supply, northwest Ohio health commissioners say

This comes as Johnson & Johnson requests approval from the FDA for a booster shot.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Lucas County Health Commissioner Eric Zgodzinski would like to see people get booster shots for COVID-19.

"It can protect you from getting COVID-19, or if you do get it, it will be relatively light symptoms that you'll see," Zgodzinski said.

He adds with any vaccine, you're going to have to get a booster at some point in time to amp up your immune system.

"The idea is we want to be on top of people to stay protected," Zgodzinski said.



People were able to start getting their Pfizer booster shots last week.

Ottawa County Health Commissioner Jerry Bingham said his health department alone has administered about 85 booster shots so far, but with high demand and limited supply, they quickly ran out.



"When we ran out, we referred people to other providers like Kroger, Rite Aid, some of the other places but my understanding is those places ran out as well," Bingham said.



Bingham said Ottawa County will have 240 more doses on Wednesday.

Over in Wood County, Health Commissioner Ben Robinson said the health department has administered about 150 booster shots so far.



"We're scheduled out through the end of the month with an additional 30% of our population that we think will be seeking them," Robinson said.



Zgodzinski said the demand is high in Lucas County. Currently, the Health Department has given about 1,500 booster shots.



"We'll see starting Wednesday … where we're at with boosters if it's going to stay up or go down or what might happen," said Zgodzinski.



Pfizer is the only booster shot available at the moment so only those who got the first two doses of Pfizer can get the booster.

