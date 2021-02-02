Gov. Mike DeWine announces virtual town halls to address disparities in the COVID-19 vaccination process in Ohio

The town halls will begin live-streaming during the week of February 22

CEDARVILLE, Ohio — As the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine in Ohio continues, Gov. Mike DeWine is seeking to make sure that the state stays on top of the barriers that arise in getting residents doses.

During his Tuesday coronavirus news conference, DeWine announced that after consulting with the state's Minority Health Vaccine Advisory Group, the state is planning to launch a series of virtual town halls. The governor says he hopes this will help leaders get a better understanding of the barriers to vaccination and to develop solutions.

DeWine says the town halls will begin live-streaming during the week of February 22. You can find more information on how to participate in these events at coronavirus.ohio.gov.

"The pandemic has highlighted inequities in our healthcare system. There are Ohioans who simply do not have equal access to healthcare. We've worked to address these gaps, especially in our efforts to roll out the vaccine, but it's a work in progress," DeWine added.

In addition to the plan for virtual town halls, DeWine says the state is also working with the Federally Qualified Health Centers, faith-based communities, and local health departments to pilot pop-up vaccination sites in at-risk communities. More than 60 of the Federally Qualified Health Centers are receiving vaccine this week.

"Many of our local health departments are prioritizing underserved populations by partnering with organizations that work to serve African American, Hispanic & Latino, and other underserved populations to provide education and offer opportunities for vaccination," DeWine added.

Next week, the governor says the state will host six vaccine events in senior affordable housing complexes.

You can watch Tuesday's complete COVID-19 briefing in the player below: