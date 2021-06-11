Columbus to consider proposal to give residents $100 if they receive vaccine after Monday

A spokesperson with the city council says $275,000 is the proposed amount, which means 2,750 Columbus residents could receive the incentive if passed.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus City Council is expected to vote on a proposal Monday to encourage more residents to get vaccinated.

The proposal includes an incentive of $100 for city residents who receives a COVID-19 vaccine after Monday. City council members are working to figure out who would be eligible and how residents could apply.

“There will be $50 each for proof of a first and second dose, if it's Pfizer or Moderna, and then that $100 for the single-dose for J&J,” said Councilmember Elizabeth Brown.

The proposed funding would come from a $275,000 grant. If this passes, Columbus Urban League will take charge of the program. Stephanie Hightower is the organization's President and CEO; she says offering up a $100 incentive will break down a lot of barriers for lower-income and underserved communities.

“They can't take work off like some of us, they don't have the same transportation as some of us, they need access to be able to take the vaccine and so let's remove every barrier,” said Hightower.

As for eligibility, only city residents vaccinated after the passage of the proposal would be able to get the $100.

“If it is really easy for you to get the vaccine, if you've done so already, congratulations, your reward is that you are now vaccinated from this terrible illness. If there are other barriers in your way that have prevented you from getting the vaccine, that's what we're trying to target,” said Councilmember Brown.

There will be two more drawings for the statewide “Vax-a-Million” lottery. Ohioans who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine are eligible to sign up.