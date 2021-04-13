CDC study: Women overwhelmingly reporting vaccine side effects

A CDC study found nearly 79% of people reporting adverse side effects are women. But doctors say the vaccines are safe and working.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Last week, 30-year-old Sarah Hairabedian of Oregon was excited for her turn to roll up her sleeve.

What came next, however, wasn't so exciting.

"Almost 24 hours later, I started having more nausea, started getting minor body aches, a light headache," Hairabedian told WTOL 11. "I went home, laid on the couch. That night, the body aches got really intense. My arm was really sore to the point I couldn't lift it."

Hairabedian is among a group of people who reported adverse side effects after getting vaccinated. A CDC report found an overwhelming majority of these folks -- about 79% in fact -- are women.

"We know that in women, their immune systems are different," explained Dr. Brian Kaminski, ProMedica Vice President of Quality & Patient Safety. "It's that difference in the immunity of men and women that probably explains why women have a slightly different response to receiving a vaccine."

Kaminski said there's still plenty more to learn about the vaccines. But he said you can rest assured they're safe and they're working.

"It's common to have a low-grade fever, muscle aches, body aches, fatigue and those signs and symptoms we see when your immune system responds to receiving the vaccine," he said.

Back with Hairabedian, who fought COVID-19 a few months ago, she said she won't hesitate to get her second dose and hopes others follow suit.