$1 million and college scholarships: DeWine announces incentives for Ohioans to receive COVID-19 vaccine

The governor made the announcement Wednesday during his statewide address where he announced the state’s health orders would be lifted on June 2.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In an effort to increase the number of Ohioans who currently have not received a COVID-19 vaccine, Governor Mike DeWine announced a series of statewide drawings to incentivize receiving a shot.

Ohioans under the age of 18 who are eligible to receive the vaccine will be entered into a drawing for a four-year full scholarship to any of Ohio’s state colleges and universities. This would include full tuition, room and board.

DeWine said a website will be set up for those eligible to register beginning May 18.

There will also be a weekly drawing for a $1 million prize for Ohioans 18 and older every week.

The pool of names for the “Ohio Vax-a-Million” drawing will come from the Ohio Secretary of State’s public voter registration database. There will also be a webpage available for people to sign up if they are not in the database.

“I know that some may say, ‘DeWine, you’re crazy! This million-dollar drawing idea of yours is a waste of money.’ But truly, the real waste at this point in the pandemic -- when the vaccine is readily available to anyone who want it -- is a life lost to COVID-19,” DeWine said.

DeWine says there will be a total of five weekly drawings, done on Wednesdays, for each prize with the first winners being announced on May 26.

Any winners must have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by the date of each respective drawing.

These drawings will be handled by the Ohio Department of Health with assistance from the Ohio Lottery Commission. The funding will come from existing federal Coronavirus Relief Funds.