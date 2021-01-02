Virtual town hall aims to educate Ohio school teachers, staff about COVID-19 vaccine

The VProject is an initiative to vaccinate people in Ohio, and Tuesday night, members are holding a science-based virtual town hall to help educate our educators.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Community leaders have come together in northwest Ohio to educate school staff about the COVID-19 vaccine, as teachers and other personnel qualify this week.

The VProject is an initiative to vaccinate people in the region and will be providing this group of Ohioans a science-based virtual town hall to help ease their concerns.

"Educators are about seeking knowledge. So we think it's critical that we provide a forum where they can get that knowledge," VProject Founder Sean Savage said.

Perrysburg Superintendent, Tom Hosler is a co-chair on the education committee for the VProject. He said that whether you've made the decision to get the vaccine or if you still don't know, this is something every person who works for a school should attend.

"This is a campaign literally to save your life," Hosler said. "So I can't think of a more important campaign to learn about how this may make a difference in my life and the impact that it can have on the students we're all charged with."

Hosler said it's critically important for educators to get the facts and all their questions answered.

"If you're on the fence, this is must-see TV. You have to tune in because this is the kind of information that we want you to have to make an informed decision," Hosler said.

Savage said the town hall should also be an indicator for those in the community to get the vaccine too.

"If our educators, the ones that have done the research, have studied this, have looked at the fact and they've decided they're going to get the vaccine, I think we should follow," Savage said.

The virtual town hall will be on the VProject's Facebook, Tuesday at 7 p.m.