TOLEDO, Ohio — The University of Toledo announced Friday it will temporarily restrict all school-sponsored travel to countries on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's warning list for coronavirus.

The CDC is now recommending travelers to avoid all nonessential trips to South Korea, China and Italy. If any additional countries are added to the list, the university will apply travel restrictions to those places as well.

For personal international travel, the UToledo strongly advises faculty, staff and students to review and follow the recommendations of the CDC and the U.S. State Department.

The CDC is also recommending that travelers practice enhanced precautions if visiting Iran or Japan.

The university is working to implement a process for members of its community to voluntarily report personal travel out of the country to better be able to reach them in the event of an emergency and connect individuals with any needed resources upon their return.

No one in Ohio or Michigan has tested positive for the virus and the CDC says the immediate health risk for COVID-19 is considered low.

Across the country, 15 cases have been confirmed and 459 were tested, according to the CDC.

From the confirmed cases, three were spread from person to person and 12 were travel-related.

You can learn more about the university's travel guidelines for coronavirus here.

