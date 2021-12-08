UToledo introduces vaccine incentive program for campus community, offering weekly prizes through Oct. 7

Prizes include parking passes, smart TVs, gaming systems, dining dollars, Visa gift cards and experiences, like a private showing at the UToledo Ritter Planetarium.

TOLEDO, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The attached video originally aired on Aug. 12, 2021.

The University of Toledo is launching a vaccine incentive program to encourage members of the campus community to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Students and faculty who are fully vaccinated or have received the first dose of one of the two-dose vaccine options can enter by voluntarily submitting proof of vaccination using the university's secure vaccine registry portal.

The first winners of the program, called Rocket VIP, will be selected on Thursday, Aug. 19. Drawings will continue weekly through Thursday, Oct. 7, when two grand prize winners will be selected for a $2,000 prepaid Visa gift card.

While individuals are eligible for the drawing after receiving their first shot of a two-dose vaccine, they must show proof of also receiving the second dose to actually claim their prize.



“We are strongly encouraging all members of our campus community to get vaccinated. Even as the highly infectious delta variant spreads, vaccines remain extraordinarily effective at preventing serious illness and hospitalization,” UToledo President Gregory Postel said. “Vaccines remain the best way to protect ourselves and each other. This program offers an extra incentive for our students and employees to get the shot as we begin the fall semester.”

University leaders will randomly select multiple employee and student winners each week, who will then be notified through their UToledo email.

Prizes include parking passes, smart TVs, gaming systems, dining dollars, prepaid Visa gift cards and experiences, like a private showing at the UToledo Ritter Planetarium.

A full list of prizes, as well as additional information about the program can be found on the Rocket VIP website.

Students and employees who have already submitted proof of vaccination against COVID-19 will receive an email notifying them that they have been automatically entered into the drawing. An opt-out link will be provided for those who do not wish to participate in the incentive program.

UToledo offers vaccinations with no appointment necessary Monday through Friday on both Main Campus and Health Science Campus. For more information, including hours and locations, visit UToledo’s vaccination website.

In addition to rewarding students and employees who have already received their vaccine and providing an incentive for those who are not yet vaccinated, the Rocket VIP program also will provide UToledo with a better understanding of the vaccination rate on campus.